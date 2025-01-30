Will Commanders re-sign sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.?
The Washington Commanders have some choices to make in regards to free agency, and that includes what to do with pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr.
Fowler, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had arguably the best year of his career with the Commanders, recording 10.5 sacks to lead the team.
ESPN writer Bill Barnwell believes Fowler is the most important free agent the Commanders need to re-sign this offseason.
READ MORE: Commanders have one major free agency decision to make
Why do the Commanders need Fowler back?
"It's good to be the Commanders considering how much cap space they have to build around Jayden Daniels. There's a lot of work to be done, though. Ertz, Igbinoghene and Chinn turned out to be great one-year signings by general manager Adam Peters, but after exceeding expectations, they're all going to rightfully want more money this time around," Barnwell writes.
"The most productive one-year signing had to be Fowler. Signed for $3.3 million after spending the past two seasons with coach Dan Quinn in Dallas, he had the best season we've seen from the 2015 No. 3 pick in years. He racked up 10.5 sacks and forced two fumbles. The only regulars in the league with higher sack rates on a per-rush basis were Trey Hendrickson and Nik Bonitto."
Fowler will be due for a raise, but considering the Commanders have so much cap space with a number of players only signing one-year contracts, Washington has some flexibility.
Fowler may not be able to repeat the season he had as he now moves into his 30's, but he can still be a strong contributor for a Commanders defense looking to improve in 2025.
READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels sharing his blessings with a trip to the Super Bowl
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Architect reveals incredible renderings of potential Washington Commanders stadium
• Jayden Daniels sends hopeful message to Commanders fans going into next season
• Commanders TE makes decisive career statement about NFL future