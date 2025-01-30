Commander Country

Will Commanders re-sign sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.?

Dante Fowler Jr. is a free agent for the Washington Commanders this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) reacts to a tackle against Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during the first quarter in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have some choices to make in regards to free agency, and that includes what to do with pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had arguably the best year of his career with the Commanders, recording 10.5 sacks to lead the team.

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell believes Fowler is the most important free agent the Commanders need to re-sign this offseason.

Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6)
Why do the Commanders need Fowler back?

"It's good to be the Commanders considering how much cap space they have to build around Jayden Daniels. There's a lot of work to be done, though. Ertz, Igbinoghene and Chinn turned out to be great one-year signings by general manager Adam Peters, but after exceeding expectations, they're all going to rightfully want more money this time around," Barnwell writes.

"The most productive one-year signing had to be Fowler. Signed for $3.3 million after spending the past two seasons with coach Dan Quinn in Dallas, he had the best season we've seen from the 2015 No. 3 pick in years. He racked up 10.5 sacks and forced two fumbles. The only regulars in the league with higher sack rates on a per-rush basis were Trey Hendrickson and Nik Bonitto."

Fowler will be due for a raise, but considering the Commanders have so much cap space with a number of players only signing one-year contracts, Washington has some flexibility.

Fowler may not be able to repeat the season he had as he now moves into his 30's, but he can still be a strong contributor for a Commanders defense looking to improve in 2025.

