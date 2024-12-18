NFL Power Rankings: How Lucky Are Commanders?
The Washington Commanders clinched a winning season after beating the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 15.
The game came down to the final play, much like many of the Commanders wins so far this year.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr praised the Commanders, moving them up one spot in his most recent power rankings, but he also acknowledged the luck the team has had over the course of the season.
"This game didn’t really do much to change my thoughts on the Commanders. I think the ceiling is incredibly high for this team in the future, but they have run into some fortuitous scheduling and are lacking a true signature win. Imagine if we don’t get a Hail Mary, the Giants have a dependable field goal kicker and the Saints have Derek Carr (or a slightly better play call on the two-point conversion). We’re talking about a team that is lucky to be .500," Orr writes.
The teams that ranked higher than the Commanders were the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.
Regardless of whether the Commanders have won games by luck or skill, they find themselves with a great shot to make the playoffs in December, and that's all that really matters.
