Commander Country

NFL Power Rankings: How Lucky Are Commanders?

The Washington Commanders have been good, but are they more lucky?

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws against New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws against New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders clinched a winning season after beating the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 15.

The game came down to the final play, much like many of the Commanders wins so far this year.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr praised the Commanders, moving them up one spot in his most recent power rankings, but he also acknowledged the luck the team has had over the course of the season.

"This game didn’t really do much to change my thoughts on the Commanders. I think the ceiling is incredibly high for this team in the future, but they have run into some fortuitous scheduling and are lacking a true signature win. Imagine if we don’t get a Hail Mary, the Giants have a dependable field goal kicker and the Saints have Derek Carr (or a slightly better play call on the two-point conversion). We’re talking about a team that is lucky to be .500," Orr writes.

The teams that ranked higher than the Commanders were the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

Regardless of whether the Commanders have won games by luck or skill, they find themselves with a great shot to make the playoffs in December, and that's all that really matters.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Saints

• Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Comfortable and 'Happy to be Out There'

• Commanders Inching Closer To Return To Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Site

• Commanders 'Blessed' for Winning Season

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News