Commanders coaching staff has major impact in second season
The Washington Commanders coaching staff is entering its second season together under the tutelage of Dan Quinn.
Quinn built an experienced staff that responded to his guidance well, helping the Commanders triple their win total and advance to the NFC Championship Game.
ESPN insider John Keim emphasized the impact of the Commanders coaching staff making a return this season.
Commanders coaches have unfinished business
"This should pay dividends this season and for the next several years. They have scheme continuity on both sides of the ball. Defensively they spent the offseason digging into their issues and tweaking part of the scheme and preparation -- having the front seven meet more often together than in the past to improve their run game fits for example," Keim wrote.
"But the biggest plus will be on offense. Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's return after a season in which the Commanders had a top-10 offense in yards and points means quarterback Jayden Daniels has the same playcaller. Also, three of Washington's offensive assistants interviewed for jobs elsewhere and all returned. Had Kingsbury remained but one or two of the others bolted, it would have messed up coach Dan Quinn's potential succession plans, which are based on his coordinator getting a head coaching job and others staying. Now Quinn's plans remain intact, and the coaching Daniels receives won't change."
The Commanders coaching staff can further implement their touch on the team after establishing a culture last season.
If the Commanders coaches can figure out what went wrong at the end of last season and why they didn't make it to the Super Bowl, they should be a threat to make it to the big game once again this year.
The Commanders are scheduled to report to training camp next month with the rookies arriving on July 18 and the veterans on July 22.
