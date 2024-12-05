Commanders Content With Defense's Evolution
The Washington Commanders were built this season with more than half the roster coming from somewhere else in the 2023 campaign.
As a defensive-minded coach, Dan Quinn knew he had work to do to get his team on the same page, but he didn't have to do as much work as he anticipated.
"I felt the team bonded quickly overall," Quinn said. "I thought, how did these guys communicate? Like for me, seeing [S] Jeremy [Chinn] and [S] Quan Martin and this sideline, their communication, they're another example of constant feedback for one another and what it can look like. Bobby's been such a good resource for a lot of people of, ‘What does his routine look like, what does his workouts look like?’ You could imagine if you were a new player coming on the team, you'd want to ask them all these questions too. So, I think it probably established more as they gained experience together. And that's where I think I saw more probably all the way through training camp is where I probably thought the on field portion took place.”
The Commanders defense is still trying to figure each other out, but instead of learning while losing, they can adapt while competing for a playoff spot.
The Commanders are back on the field on Dec. 15 against the New Orleans Saints.
