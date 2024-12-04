NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Back in Top 10?
The Washington Commanders are back in the win column after a 42-13 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.
The victory also pushed the Titans back in the top 10 of Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings after moving all the way down to No. 16 after the team's three-game losing streak.
"I thought this was a quality win for the Commanders. The Titans are not a great football team but have played well defensively in stretches, and Tennessee is one of the better rushing teams before first contact (which shows they’re at least getting to the right place). I was impressed by how well the Commanders blocked situationally early in this game, especially on two big Brian Robinson runs off zone read. The first one was sealed by the absolute stealthiest John Bates block and the second was a stealthy block from Tyler Biadasz. These are the tiny margin plays that are going to keep this offense explosive. And the tiny margin plays that lead to a mammoth 267 yards and three touchdowns on the ground," Orr writes.
The teams ahead of the Commanders are the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.
The Commanders are enjoying a bye in Week 14 before returning to action on Dec. 15 against the New Orleans Saints.
