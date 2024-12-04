Commanders Dominate Titans, Silence Critics With Offensive Explosion
The Washington Commanders got back on track Sunday, delivering a commanding 42-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak and sends the Commanders into the bye week on a positive note.
The offense led by Kliff Kingsbury, faced mounting criticism. However, Washington rose to the occasion, showcasing their most explosive performance of the season.
"During the Commanders' three-game losing streak, skeptics wondered if Kliff Kingsbury's offense hit a midseason wall. Washington's offense answered those critics, scoring 42 points and accumulating 463 yards in a dominant victory over the Titans," wrote Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
The offensive showcase began early, as Washington stormed to a 28-0 lead by the second quarter. Although the team eased up in the second half, the early dominance was enough to secure a comfortable victory over a Titans defense ranked second in total yards allowed.
"Washington jumped out to a 28-0 lead by the second quarter. Though the Commanders didn't keep their feet on the gas pedal, the offense built a comfortable cushion against the No. 2 defense in total yards," Knox said.
Central to the victory was quarterback Jayden Daniels, who proved he’s back to full strength after an October rib injury. Daniels delivered an impressive performance, throwing for 206 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while adding 34 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.
"More importantly, quarterback Jayden Daniels looks healthy and isn't showing any lingering effects from an October rib injury. He threw for 206 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 34 yards and a score," Knox said.
With their critics quieted for the time being, the Commanders have plenty to build on as they prepare for the stretch run of the season.
The win improved their record to 8-5, keeping Washington firmly in the NFC playoff picture as they head into a Week 14 bye.
