Commanders Relieved for Bye Week

The Washington Commanders are happy to get some rest.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates with Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Not many teams have had to play for 13 consecutive weeks like the Washington Commanders have, which is why the squad is happy to have a bye for Week 14.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn explained the importance of the team's bye week.

"Pumped to give the team a break as a young team the needle was near empty and so that's why I was even more proud of the effort from yesterday," Quinn said. "Asked them to empty that tank and that can be hard to do even when you feel there isn't much left to give and they hit a reserve tank that sometimes you don't even know you got. So, we were real pumped to get it rolling with the guys and as they're heading into a bye week, to charge up. Because sometimes the mental fatigue can be as big as the physical and really clear the tables for what's ahead. And it's going to be a lot of fun to do that but whatever they gotta do to make sure they can reset themself ready to go."

Now, the Commanders can get some rest as they embark on a crucial four-game stretch that could see them clinch a postseason berth if wins continue to come their way.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.

Jeremy Brener
