How Commanders’ continuity could spark a breakout 2025 season
The Washington Commanders faced the same dilemma every good team in the NFL faces this offseason, as opposing teams sought opportunities to poach their coaching staff.
Amazingly, the Commanders were able to retain all of their coaches, including offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury who led an offense run by a rookie quarterback to being the fifth-highest scoring unit in the league in 2024.
Because of this wondrous development, Washington not only has the opportunity to truly build off of last season's great successes, but forge a future secure in its consistency.
Incredible Staff Retention
Kingsbury was sought after, receiving several requests to interview for head coaching positions. Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard, assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough, and offensive run game coordinator/running backs coach Anthony Lynn were among others who also interviewed or were requested to interview for various vacancies across the league as well.
One way or another, they all found their way back to the Commanders.
Washington even added to its staff, bringing in assistant special teams coordinator Brian Schneider who comes over from the San Francisco 49ers' organization.
Why It Matters
Everyone talks about the importance of Kingsbury's return in regards to quarterback Jayden Daniels, as they should. But Daniels isn't the only player who benefits from the staff's return, and some of those benefits have been seen even before we reach training camp.
Second-year receiver Luke McCaffrey, for example, entered his first NFL offseason with a clear plan and intent on where to work and improve his game. Coming back for OTAs and mandatory minicamp to the same staff and scheme, McCaffrey was able to show off that work, playing faster in year two because of his improved ability and comfort level within the program.
Some players we'll have to wait and see the benefits, but they're certainly there to project. In the case of tight end Ben Sinnott, Kingsbury's second year with the versatile offensive player means another opportunity to find ways for him to contribute even while sitting behind veterans Zach Ertz and John Bates on the depth chart.
Defensively, linebacker Bobby Wagner will get the opportunity to run Joe Whitt Jr's scheme for a second season and teammate Frankie Luvu will have the benefit of familiarity as he looks to parlay his first Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2024 into a First-Team bid in 2025.
Culture Without Chaos
At the end of the day, to a man, those who returned despite opportunities elsewhere discussed the culture of the team as a primary motivator for doing so.
The opportunity for Kingsbury to work with Daniels for at least one more season as well as learn under head coach Dan Quinn was too good for him to turn down to go elsewhere. Kingsbury will surely get another head coaching opportunity when the time is right, and seeing how Quinn approaches his own second chance for another year will only help raise the odds he himself is successful.
Plus, as Kingsbury said, it is just too fun to be around Daniels right now to give it up.
Because of the continuity in Washington, there's no need for new coaches to get up to speed before getting their players there. Quinn said he and his staff spent a portion of the offseason finding ways for themselves to improve, challenging their own growth in ways they'll do to players coming back for training camp later this month.
In his mind, if the coaches don't push themselves to be great, they have no business asking the players to do it. Yet another part of the culture that has coaches and players eager to work in what was once the last place those with options wanted to go.
Armed with rare continuity in Washington, this team not only enters 2025 a more stable organization, but one positioned to grow even more than it did in year one under Quinn and his staff.
