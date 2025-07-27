Commanders could have veteran dynamic duo in secondary
The Washington Commanders have a few players new to the secondary in the upcoming season.
Cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Will Harris are veterans for the position group and could make an impact in 2025.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about the benefits from adding the pair of pros to the defense.
READ MORE: A huge development in the Commanders' stadium saga
Jones and Harris can shine for Commanders
“I feel Jonathan's speed and Will as well. Both of these guys can really fly," Quinn said.
"On the first day I felt Will's communication as a safety, that's so important to be able to talk ahead of the call. So, a formation or something that's about to happen, kind of like playing defense in basketball. Can you say where the screen is? Can you say where the ball is going to be? And so, for the safeties and the people that can do that, that's a really big deal.
"And then from Jonathan, from day one, man, this is an absolutely squared away professional that can play multiple spots, nickel and corner. He's been an absolute blast to coach.”
The Commanders have needed a cornerback for a long time and Jones has the chance to be the player they have been looking for.
Harris comes to replace Jeremy Chinn, who had a great 2024 campaign with the Commanders before he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jones and Harris could make their debut for the Commanders in the preseason opener on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots.
READ MORE: Commanders veteran makes his dual purpose clear
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Experts make a bold prediction about Commanders' QB
• Washington Commanders keep continuity with return of key player
• Commanders star reveals the powerful story behind his new number
• Former Washington Commanders QB says New York Jets need to trade for $294 million QB