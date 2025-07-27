Commander Country

Commanders could have veteran dynamic duo in secondary

The Washington Commanders have a pair of veterans that could make an impact in the secondary.

Jeremy Brener

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson makes a first down against New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson makes a first down against New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have a few players new to the secondary in the upcoming season.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Will Harris are veterans for the position group and could make an impact in 2025.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about the benefits from adding the pair of pros to the defense.

READ MORE: A huge development in the Commanders' stadium saga

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jones and Harris can shine for Commanders

“I feel Jonathan's speed and Will as well. Both of these guys can really fly," Quinn said.

"On the first day I felt Will's communication as a safety, that's so important to be able to talk ahead of the call. So, a formation or something that's about to happen, kind of like playing defense in basketball. Can you say where the screen is? Can you say where the ball is going to be? And so, for the safeties and the people that can do that, that's a really big deal.

"And then from Jonathan, from day one, man, this is an absolutely squared away professional that can play multiple spots, nickel and corner. He's been an absolute blast to coach.”

The Commanders have needed a cornerback for a long time and Jones has the chance to be the player they have been looking for.

Harris comes to replace Jeremy Chinn, who had a great 2024 campaign with the Commanders before he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones and Harris could make their debut for the Commanders in the preseason opener on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots.

READ MORE: Commanders veteran makes his dual purpose clear

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Experts make a bold prediction about Commanders' QB

• Washington Commanders keep continuity with return of key player

• Commanders star reveals the powerful story behind his new number

 Former Washington Commanders QB says New York Jets need to trade for $294 million QB

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News