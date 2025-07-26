A Commanders leader shares his simple plan for dominance
The Washington Commanders have made it clear this offseason: defense will be the foundation of their 2025 identity.
The Commanders are leaning on leaders like Daron Payne to set the tone during training camp, and the veteran defensive tackle is all in on raising the standard.
Washington is blending established talent with fresh faces on defense, and Payne says the competitive edge is helping them gel quickly.
“I think just the comfort level. [Jayden Daniels] is not in for any surprises… I think he's taken even more ownership of this thing as he should,” Payne said when asked about the second-year quarterback’s growth.
“The timing, the confidence he has to push his limits… So, I think training camp is all about push it, pushing your limits, teaching every day,” he continued. “And if we do that individually, we'll obviously grow collectively.”
On the defensive line, Payne gave major props to the newcomers.
“Man, the boys are some hard workers. [Javon] Kinlaw, he’s a big dude, man… Von [Miller] man. It's just exciting to see all those guys in the building and getting to learn from them and how they work.”
He added that the defensive unit is focused on stacking wins each day, one practice at a time.
“We’re just trying to one-up ourselves every day. We are just trying to build — we just build on the first day, second day, and then to the next day. I feel like that's how we just going to be the best us.”
Payne also had some pretty lofty goals for himself and made it known what the 2025 season is all about for him.
“I’m just competing. I’m coming out competing and trying to get myself into the position I want to be on game day,” Payne said. “Just trying to make our o-line better and just let them make me better.”
Washington has a clear voice on defense in Daron Payne — and with his mentality spreading throughout the unit, the Commanders' defense might take a big leap this fall.
