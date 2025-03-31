Commander Country

Commanders may pursue massive offensive player in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders could look to add protection for quarterback Jayden Daniels in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have the left side of their offensive line figured out with Laremy Tunsil.

However, the right side is still a little shaky, which could lead the Commanders to take a player like Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with their first-round pick in next month's draft.

Banks to the Commanders?

"Perhaps Banks' lack of sizzle hurts him in a class that is loaded with athletic freaks. The Texas standout is a classic blind-side protector with the balance, body control and agility to shadowbox QB hunters off the edge," NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks writes.

"In addition, Banks is an effective box-out blocker in the run game who shields and stalemates defenders at the point of attack. With the 6-5 1/8, 315-pounder nimble enough to skip-pull and scoot to the second level, Banks is the prototypical left tackle who has flourished in the league for decades. Though others might look better in drills, few can match his production and performance in pads."

Banks will likely hear his name called on the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place on Thursday, April 24.

