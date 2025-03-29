Commanders land National Champion receiver in newest NFL Mock Draft
The Washington Commanders have put in a lot of work this offseason to secure the future of quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Helping to protect Daniels is new left tackle Laremy Tunsil, whom the Commanders traded for from the Houston Texans earlier this league year. Adding to the weaponry is receiver Deebo Samuel, who was acquired via trade from the San Francisco 49ers.
I Charles Davis' latest mock draft for NFL.com, the mission in Washington will continue this April, as general manager Adam Peters adds Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka to the fold as well.
"The WR room is undergoing quite the makeover in D.C. It started with the Deebo Samuel trade, and Egbuka will quickly show he’s someone QB Jayden Daniels can depend on," says Davis.
Egbuka appeared in 49 games over four years playing for Ohio State and would likely project to do most of his work out of the slot with the Commanders.
His nearly 3,000 yards receiving and 24 career touchdowns with the Buckeyes paint the picture of a very productive receiver who has been getting back-end first-round buzz for the majority of this offseason.
While some would be concerned about the large effort being put into an offense that already ranked fifth in scoring last year while the defense has gotten no big-name additions, the idea of Egbuka joining Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel along with returning Washington receivers Noah Brown and Luke McCaffrey in his second season is incredibly attractive.
