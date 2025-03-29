Commander Country

Commanders land National Champion receiver in newest NFL Mock Draft

The Washington Commanders are continuing their mission of adding weapons for Jayden Daniels in this latest mock draft.

David Harrison

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka reacts at the end of his pro day workout for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cente on March 26, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka reacts at the end of his pro day workout for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cente on March 26, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have put in a lot of work this offseason to secure the future of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Helping to protect Daniels is new left tackle Laremy Tunsil, whom the Commanders traded for from the Houston Texans earlier this league year. Adding to the weaponry is receiver Deebo Samuel, who was acquired via trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

I Charles Davis' latest mock draft for NFL.com, the mission in Washington will continue this April, as general manager Adam Peters adds Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka to the fold as well.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"The WR room is undergoing quite the makeover in D.C. It started with the Deebo Samuel trade, and Egbuka will quickly show he’s someone QB Jayden Daniels can depend on," says Davis.

Egbuka appeared in 49 games over four years playing for Ohio State and would likely project to do most of his work out of the slot with the Commanders.

His nearly 3,000 yards receiving and 24 career touchdowns with the Buckeyes paint the picture of a very productive receiver who has been getting back-end first-round buzz for the majority of this offseason.

While some would be concerned about the large effort being put into an offense that already ranked fifth in scoring last year while the defense has gotten no big-name additions, the idea of Egbuka joining Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel along with returning Washington receivers Noah Brown and Luke McCaffrey in his second season is incredibly attractive.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

