Commanders could sign $87.5 million linebacker in free agency
The Washington Commanders are in need of a pass rusher, and they could look to find one on the free agency market.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport predicts that the Commanders will sign recently-cut Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III.
READ MORE: Commanders miss out on Myles Garrett as star pass rusher signs contract with Browns
Landry to the Commanders?
"With Landry now released, all he will cost the Commanders is cash. The eighth-year veteran missed the entire 2022 campaign with an ACL tear, but both before and after the injury Landry was consistently productive. In each of the past three seasons in which he has played, Landry logged at least 70 total tackles and nine sacks," Davenport writes.
"He won’t come cheaply—Landry is now arguably the top edge-rusher available in free agency. But the Commanders have the cash. The team has a need at the position. And after last year’s surprise NFC Championship run, Washington is firmly in “win-now” mode."
The NFL's legal tampering period for free agents begins on Monday at noon ET.
READ MORE: Commanders were only option for free agent LB Bobby Wagner
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders LB Bobby Wagner reacts to cutting Jonathan Allen
• Commanders trade target Myles Garrett's situation with Browns gets more dramatic
• Commanders star looking forward to playing with Deebo Samuel