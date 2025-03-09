Commanders miss out on Myles Garrett as star pass rusher signs contract with Browns
The Washington Commanders pursuit of a game-changing pass rusher hit a roadblock as Myles Garrett agreed to a record-breaking contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.
The Commanders had been a potential landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year, who had requested a trade earlier this offseason, but Cleveland ultimately refused to part ways with its franchise cornerstone.
Washington had hoped to bolster its defensive front with a player of Garrett’s caliber, but the Browns instead secured him through the 2030 season with a deal averaging $40 million per year, including $123.5 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
This agreement comes just days after reports surfaced that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declined to meet with Garrett regarding his trade request. While the star pass rusher initially sought a move to a contender, Cleveland remained firm in its stance.
For Washington, the search for defensive reinforcements continues. With Garrett off the board, the Commanders will have to explore other options to strengthen their pass rush ahead of the 2025 season.
