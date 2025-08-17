Commanders could trade Brian Robinson Jr., per insider
The Washington Commanders are trying to make a change in the backfield, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Commanders have been shopping RB Brian Robinson Jr. to teams around the NFL," Schultz tweeted. "The former 3rd-round pick out of Alabama is entering the final year of his contract.
"RB Brian Robinson Jr. has been highly productive through his first three seasons — rushing for 2,300+ yards and scoring 20 TDs, all while coming back from being shot before his rookie year.
"Washington likes its RB depth, but Robinson is available for the right price."
READ MORE: Commanders' DC reveals the key change he's making in his second season
Robinson Jr. could be traded
Robinson, 26, ran for a career-high 799 yards and eight touchdowns with the Commanders last season, but now that he is a free agent in March, the team could part ways with him sooner.
The Commanders have Austin Ekeler as a backup and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been exciting to watch during training camp, so Washington may feel comfortable with the two of them carrying the ball in the 2025 season.
Robinson could be the lead back for the Commanders this season if no trades come about, but Washington is keeping its options open. The team likes Robinson, but it probably feels like it has seen the best he has to offer.
Croskey-Merritt provides a ton of potential and has four years on his contract as a new rookie seventh-round pick, so the Commanders could get more bang for their buck by going with him instead of Robinson.
The Commanders are back in action against the Cincinnati Bengals for their second preseason game on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Commanders sign former 49ers, Dolphins wide receiver
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Washington offensive lineman announces retirement
• Former Washington Commanders running back signs with Kansas City Chiefs
• Commanders' Von Miller calls out reporter for false story
• The Commanders' most improved position group is turning heads at camp