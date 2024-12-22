Cowboys Star Not Rooting Against Commanders Despite Playoff Implications
When you think about the marquee rivalry in the history of the NFC East Division, your mind goes straight to the Washington Commanders against the Dallas Cowboys.
With the Commanders hosting the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, you'd think Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons would be hoping for a loss for his team's biggest rival, especially considering that loss would help his team stay alive in the playoff race.
However, given everything that's gone on this season, Parsons is apparently more okay with a Washington win that knocks Dallas out of the playoffs officially than he is with seeing the Eagles have more reason to talk their talk.
"Micah Parsons will not be rooting for the Eagles this week vs. Washington," The Athletic's Jon Machota reports. "The Cowboys need Washington to lose to keep their slim playoff hopes alive: “Nah, at this point, it’s f--- Philly, now. Even if we got eliminated, like, I gotta crush Philly. F--- them. I hate them now. I be seeing them talk so much on social (media).”
Parsons is from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania which has a large Eagles fanbase presence. He attended and played college football at Penn State, which you can imagine shares a large portion of fans with the team as well.
For Parsons to say something like that on record goes beyond typical divisional rivalry and into the realm of personal vendetta. The fact that Parsons would rather the Commanders eliminate his own team from postseason contention than see Philadelphia—which already has a playoff spot clinched—win another game shows just how focused on his hatred Parsons really is.
We're sure Washington head coach Dan Quinn, who still speaks regularly with Parsons, appreciates the support, no matter the motivation.
