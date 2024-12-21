Commander Country

Commanders Should Keep Eye on Tennessee DL

The Washington Commanders could look towards Tennessee for its next pass rusher.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) sacks UTEP quarterback JP Pickles (19) during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) sacks UTEP quarterback JP Pickles (19) during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders could be looking for a pass rusher early in the 2025 NFL Draft to give them some youth at the position.

The Commanders replaced Chase Young and Montez Sweat — both of whom were traded last year — with veterans in free agency. While they have performed well, the Commanders could benefit from injecting some potential in that position group.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Brent Sobleski listed the Commanders as a good fit for Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr.

"After notching 9.5 sacks in 2023, Pearce started slowly this fall, to the point where he was publicly answering questions about why he struggled to produce. But a strong effort against the Alabama Crimson Tide in mid-October elevated some concerns. Still, he has yet to replicate last year's figure, with at least one more game to play," Sobleski writes.

"Right now, what scouts see is a player with explosive traits off the edge but lacks nuance within his pass-rush plan, positional versatility and the sand to consistently hold up against bigger offensive linemen."

Pearce has 7.5 sacks for the Volunteers this season, which is a sign that he could be dangerous on the next level.

Pearce will lead the Tennessee defense against Ohio State in tonight's CFP playoff matchup. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Gearing Up to Take Down 'Hottest Team' in the NFL in Week 16

• Commanders Key to Stopping Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

• Commanders' Josh Harris Makes Statement on Stadium Future

• Commanders on Pace for Historic Season of Fourth Quarter Scoring

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News