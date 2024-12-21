Commanders Should Keep Eye on Tennessee DL
The Washington Commanders could be looking for a pass rusher early in the 2025 NFL Draft to give them some youth at the position.
The Commanders replaced Chase Young and Montez Sweat — both of whom were traded last year — with veterans in free agency. While they have performed well, the Commanders could benefit from injecting some potential in that position group.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Brent Sobleski listed the Commanders as a good fit for Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr.
"After notching 9.5 sacks in 2023, Pearce started slowly this fall, to the point where he was publicly answering questions about why he struggled to produce. But a strong effort against the Alabama Crimson Tide in mid-October elevated some concerns. Still, he has yet to replicate last year's figure, with at least one more game to play," Sobleski writes.
"Right now, what scouts see is a player with explosive traits off the edge but lacks nuance within his pass-rush plan, positional versatility and the sand to consistently hold up against bigger offensive linemen."
Pearce has 7.5 sacks for the Volunteers this season, which is a sign that he could be dangerous on the next level.
Pearce will lead the Tennessee defense against Ohio State in tonight's CFP playoff matchup. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Gearing Up to Take Down 'Hottest Team' in the NFL in Week 16
• Commanders Key to Stopping Eagles RB Saquon Barkley
• Commanders' Josh Harris Makes Statement on Stadium Future
• Commanders on Pace for Historic Season of Fourth Quarter Scoring