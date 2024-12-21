Commanders Could Draft Notre Dame DB
The Washington Commanders are paying attention to the College Football Playoff to look at some potential prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.
A player that could make sense for them is Notre Dame defensive back Xavier Watts, who has 13 interceptions over the last two years for the Fighting Irish.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Brent Sobleski named Watts as a good fit for the Commanders.
"Watts shines as a run defender," Bleacher Report scout Cory Giddings wrote. "He triggers quickly, aggressively coming downhill to the ball, and tackles with physicality. His ability to stop ball carriers with minimal yards after contact is notable. However, his lack of elite speed may lead to overextension on the edge, limiting his effectiveness when running the alley."
Watts had 10 tackles and an interception as Notre Dame rolled past Indiana in its quarterfinal matchup.
The Commanders will get another shot to look at Watts in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 against the Georgia Bulldogs for a chance to advance to the CFP Semifinals.
