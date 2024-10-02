Communication is Key to Commanders Defensive Improvements in Week 4
The Washington Commanders have shown signs of defensive improvement in recent weeks, and head coach Dan Quinn credited this shift to something fundamental: communication.
“Well, I would say they’re on the same page,” Quinn said, emphasizing the importance of clear communication within the Commanders' defense. “By more communication, you get to play even faster and absolutely cut it lose with no hesitation.”
Quinn doesn’t shy away from the challenges the Washington defense faces when facing top receivers. “And that’s the challenging part when your facing some of the receivers obviously that we’ve had through the first part of this season,” he explained. “But really clear, concise information so you can absolutely go let it rip.”
The results? A defense that’s playing faster and more aggressively. “The faster we play, the more aggressive we play, those are when some of the takeaways and the hits and things happen. So we will continue to do that,” Quinn noted. And it shows—this focus on communication has led to some tangible results. The Commanders’ defense has been forcing turnovers, limiting big plays, and showing up with a renewed sense of urgency, especially in high-stakes moments.
“To see us play better at a two-minute at the end of the half, and play better on third down, a lot of that came from clear, concise, communication and absolutely letting it rip,” Quinn shared.
As Washington continues to improve their defense, Quinn’s emphasis on Communication will undoubtedly remain a key factor in their strategy. By fostering a culture of clear and effective communication, the Commanders can build a strong and competitive defensive unit.
