Commanders Coach Details Favorite Play of the Season
There has been a lot to like from the Washington Commanders early in the 2024 NFL season. They're 4-1 through five contests. They've matched their win total from the entire 2023 season. What they've been able to accomplish has been incredible.
Along the way, there have been plenty of defining moments. The rushing attack behind Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. has been strong. The arrival of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been loud. The defense has stepped up and backed up an incredible offense.
However, one of the most impressive aspects of the rapid rebuild is the culture that has been established. This team plays with a fiery attitude and they play winning football. In fact, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn's favorite play of the season thus far has been a fumble recovery.
“Probably my favorite play of the game was one that was a fumble recovery by [WR] Olamide Zacchaeus. And the reason that it was that I felt the strain and the energy for them after the long run by Austin, OZ was actually in a motion across the formation. But his ability to try to get down the field and go get a block really speaks to how hard these guys are going for one another," Quinn explained. "And you've heard me talk a lot about play style and identity, and that play summed up, not the fumble. Trust me, I don't want to talk about that part, but that play summed up the effort and the straining. I'd like you to go watch it and watch how far OZ ran to go get to that play because it really demonstrated how hard you have to go."
Winning takes all 11 players on the football field at any given time. Offense, defense or special teams -- everyone has to come together to play winning football. Through five games, Washington has done just that.
The Commanders are here for arrival, and they're going to be one of the most intruiging teams to watch as the season rolls on.
