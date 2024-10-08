Commanders NFC East Division Leaders After Week 5
Coming off a 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns the Washington Commanders are feeling pretty good about themselves, and have lots of reasons to do so.
At 4-1 this year the Commanders off to the best start the franchise has generated since the 2008 season and is 2-0 at home for the first time since 2011.
So things have changed for Washington, a franchise that hasn't won the NFC East Division with a winning record since 2015. Right now, not only does the team have a winning record, but they also lead the division, and here is our NFC East Division wrap-up for Week 5.
1st Place: Washington Commanders (4-1)
The only thing higher than rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' completion percentage is the Commanders' win percentage. With four wins in five games Washington is one of just two teams sitting at .800 winning percentage or higher and one of just four in the league today.
They also have the third-longest winning streak in the league with four wins in a row, trailing just the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings who have both started the season by winning their first five games of the year.
Nobody is topping Washington, however, when it comes to points production. The team's 155 points leads all 32 franchises through five weeks.
WEEK 6: at Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
2nd Place: Dallas Cowboys (3-2)
The Cowboys can't do anything without a bit of drama, including getting a 20-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Not only was the game delayed (ok, there's nothing Dallas did or could've done), but the Cowboys looked destined to lose the game until a last-minute touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott found receiver Jalen Tolbert from four-yards out to get them the Week 5 win.
Prescott threw two interceptions and two touchdowns in the win, and Dallas finds itself on a winning streak after coming out on top in its last two contests.
WEEK 6: vs. Detroit Lions (3-1)
3rd Place: Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)
The Eagles are 3-7 in their last 10 games dating back to last year, so the best thing for quarterback Jalen Hurts and his team is to not have a loss in Week 5. Or did they?
Of course, being on a bye also means they didn't win anything, and in fact, because of victories by the Commanders and Cowboys, Philadelphia didn't make up any ground while losing ground on the last place New York Giants.
How do you lose on your week off? Ask Philly.
WEEK 6: vs. Cleveland Browns (1-4)
4th Place: New York Giants (2-3)
Just when Giants fans thought they were out, their team pulls them back in.
With a 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks that featured a 109.6 passer rating for quarterback Daniel Jones, two passing touchdowns, and a 129 yard outburst on 18 carries by running back Tyrone Tracy, New York not only won - but they did it on the road against a previously 3-1 team.
Maybe New York isn't as bad as we thought?
WEEK 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-4)
