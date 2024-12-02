Commander Country

Commanders' Dan Quinn Praises Offense for Bounce Back Performance

The Washington Commanders offense returned to form against the Tennessee Titans.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (right) celebrates with Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are victorious after a 42-13 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 inside Northwest Stadium.

After three consecutive losses that saw the offense struggle to reach its standard, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave the unit its flowers after the game.

"This has been a good front against the run. It's been hard to get yards and short yardage plays. So, the guys really dug in on, had a good plan and No. 5 [QB Jayden Daniels] felt electric tonight. In terms of connecting, making plays, being decisive and to do all those things when it all comes together. It's a big deal, especially, it takes a lot when you're in those tough, dark couple weeks and you know there's something good just beyond the other side of the really hard s*** that you keep pushing it through. And I try to be really consistent with our standard and how we do things," Quinn said.

The Commanders have four games left, and they will need to execute at a high level in order to win those and get the best spot possible for a potential playoff push.

