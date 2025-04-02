Commander Country

Commanders' Dan Quinn 'really excited' about defensive line

Dan Quinn hopes that the Washington Commanders defensive line will be competitive this season.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have had a lot of change on the defensive line this offseason.

Despite the changes, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn still believes that unit can be one of the best in the NFL.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Commanders defensive line due for improvement

"I'm really excited about competition, and it really does kind of foster an environment where it's so competitive and you're pushing for it. The best teams that I’ve been a part of have that. And at the line of scrimmage that's so important of how we want to go and how we want to play," Quinn said.

"And so, I love the guys that we've added, we certainly did a lot of research on who they were, not just as ball players, but as men and teammates. And so that was really important for us, how important our locker room and our attitude and who we are and what we want to be. That was really important part of it too. So, we're excited to add these guys to the crew."

The Commanders will have a chance to add even more to the defensive line during the 2025 NFL Draft from April 24-26.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

