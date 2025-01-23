Commander Country

Commanders' Dan Quinn Shares Winning Strategies to Beat Eagles

Dan Quinn is leading the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn before a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn needed just one season to get his team to the NFC Championship.

He's been in this position before, leading the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl in just his second season back in 2016.

Now, he's hoping he can get the Commanders there as well.

“Yeah, I think the natural narrative, ‘You know them and they know you.’ And I don't really think of it that way," Quinn said.

"You start right back at it, what are fresh eyes on the games? What are fresh eyes on the times from when we played it. The easy narrative would be, they know us, we know them, but it's different than that. To me, this is our first time playing them in the postseason. Game one, what needs to be different, what could be the same? What do we need to start doing? What do we need to stop doing? Same thing in the second game. And so, as you get into the third matchup with somebody, you want to make sure you have fresh eyes for the first two. ‘Hey, did I miss something?’ And was there something there that I didn't think we had or did? And both teams will have things on their call sheets that never got called in that game. And you do have those up still that you've been practicing and sometimes every play on your call sheet doesn't make it into the game and you keep those alive as well.”

Even though the two know each other well as division rivals, it's a whole new game in the playoffs, and Quinn hopes that he can crack the code to get the Commanders past the Eagles and into the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

