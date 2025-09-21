Commanders’ Dan Quinn takes brutal sideline hit bleeding after head hits ground
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is happy going into the locker room against the Las Vegas Raiders with a lead, but he may need to get medical attention before coming out for the third quarter.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota ran out of bounds, but couldn't stop himself before reaching Quinn on the sideline and he took a big-time hit.
Raiders defensive back Tristin McCollum pushed Mariota out of bounds, leading Mariota to crash into Quinn.
Quinn appears to be okay, but it is certainly a scary moment for the Commanders head coach. However, the team's first half success might be enough to cushion the blow for Quinn.
Mariota ran the ball to start the scoring on a two-yard touchdown run. The team had a short field thanks to Deebo Samuel's massive kickoff return to start the game.
While the two teams traded field goals, the Raiders tied the game after a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker.
The Commanders broke the tie in the second quarter with a 60-yard run from running back Jeremy McNichols to take a touchdown lead. Then, Mariota was able to advance the ball up the field enough for Matt Gay to connect on a field goal that gave the Commanders a two-score lead going into halftime.
In order to come away with the win, the Commanders have to find a way to keep up their offensive success while keeping the Raiders stifled on the defensive end.
The Commanders hold a 20-10 lead going into the second half.
