Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders, live updates, score, highlights

Live game updates between the Washington Commanders and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler (35) celebrates after tackling Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) near the goal line on a punt return on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are looking to bounce back in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. After falling to the Green Bay Packers, Washington is looking to get back on track.

With Jayden Daniels sidelined by a sprained knee, all eyes turn to Marcus Mariota. The Commanders veteran quarterback will make his first start of the season, and how quickly he settles in could shape the flow of the game.

The biggest question heading into Sunday is whether Mariota can spark the offense and guide Washington to a much-needed win.

Commanders inactives: QB Jayden Daniels, DE Preston Smith, LB Kain Medrano, G Brandon Coleman, WR Noah Brown, TE John Bates

Vegas inactives: CB Decamerion Richardson, RB Raheem Mostert, DE Charles Snowden, T Charles Grant, G Caleb Rogers, DT JJ Pegues, DT Tonka Hemingway

