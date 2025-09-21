Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders, live updates, score, highlights
The Washington Commanders are looking to bounce back in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. After falling to the Green Bay Packers, Washington is looking to get back on track.
With Jayden Daniels sidelined by a sprained knee, all eyes turn to Marcus Mariota. The Commanders veteran quarterback will make his first start of the season, and how quickly he settles in could shape the flow of the game.
The biggest question heading into Sunday is whether Mariota can spark the offense and guide Washington to a much-needed win.
Commanders inactives: QB Jayden Daniels, DE Preston Smith, LB Kain Medrano, G Brandon Coleman, WR Noah Brown, TE John Bates
Vegas inactives: CB Decamerion Richardson, RB Raheem Mostert, DE Charles Snowden, T Charles Grant, G Caleb Rogers, DT JJ Pegues, DT Tonka Hemingway
