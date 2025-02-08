Bears made mistake not drafting Commanders' Jayden Daniels for No. 1 pick
The Washington Commanders are glad to have Jayden Daniels as their quarterback, and they have the Chicago Bears to thank.
The Bears could have taken Daniels with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they opted for Caleb Williams.
ESPN conducted a 2024 re-draft, where Daniels went No. 1 and Williams was taken at No. 2.
READ MORE: Commanders' Jayden Daniels earns massive praise from Hall of Fame quarterback at NFL Honors
Should Daniels have gone No. 1?
"This was a tough one because the Bears love Williams, and if Daniels played with the Bears' struggling offensive line and interim coaching staff, this pick might be reversed. But Daniels took a four-win team to the NFC Championship Game, turning in one of the best seasons ever by a rookie quarterback. He finished fourth in Total QBR (70.5); Williams ranked 28th (46.8)," ESPN insider Courtney Cronin writes.
It's still early for Williams and Daniels in their careers, and the former could see improvement with a new head coach in Ben Johnson taking over for the Bears.
However, if things go along the trajectory that this year started, Daniels will be the better choice when it's all said and done.
READ MORE: Hall of Famer weighs in on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' Rookie of the Year chances
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels picks his five favorite plays from amazing rookie year
• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason
• Jayden Daniels and Commanders’ miracle play earn Moment of the Year at NFL Honors