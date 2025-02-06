Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels picks his five favorite plays from amazing rookie year
Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels had a great first season in the NFL.
With his stat line production, the fact that the Commanders won 12 regular season games after winning just four last year, and the poise he showed on the field, he's expected to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award on Thursday night at NFL Honors.
Before he did that, however, he made the rounds at Super Bowl media row and sat down with various outlets to discuss his amazing season in detail. At one of those stops, with The Athletic's Diana Russini, Daniels recalled his five favorite plays of the year.
Though in no particular order, he selected the following plays.
"Cincinnati Game on the third down I threw to Terry for a touchdown."
In his first primetime game, on Monday Night Football, on the road, against the Cincinnati Bengals who had underperformed but were heavy favorites to beat the Commanders, not only did Daniels come in and lead his team to victory, he did it in style.
Up five points with just over two minutes left in the game Daniels faced a Bengals blitz that brought one too many rushers for his front and running back to block. The rookie didn't flinch, and with pressure bearing down on him the quarterback dropped a dime into receiver Terry McLaurin's breadbasket for what turned out to be the deciding touchdown.
"Philly game at home–the second time we played them–the game winning touchdown."
With his team down two against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, Daniels threw a critical interception. The turnover could have spelled the end of the game, but Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith dropped a third down pass that forced a field goal instead of a first down with the clock running behind the two-minute warning and that gave the Commanders a chance.
Getting the ball, down five points now, with 1:52 left in the game, Daniels orchestrated a brilliant drive that ended with one last pass zipped into the end zone to receiver Jamison Crowder with just six seconds on the clock.
Just like that, Washington won, made Philadelphia wait another week before clinching the NFC East Division, and showed the NFL that they weren't out of any game until the final whistle.
The Hail Mary
Just looking at that picture still gives us chills. Enough said.
"Fourth and two versus Tampa, playoff game."
Now we get into the playoffs.
It wasn't the game-winning score, but facing fourth and two from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' five yard line Daniels was in what coach Dan Quinn calls 'winning time.' And in that time, the quarterback found his favorite receiver to convert the 'gotta have it' play.
Five yards later Daniels and McLaurin connected in the end zone and on their next possession, kicker Zane Gonzalez sent the Commanders to the Divisional Round.
"Detroit Game where I threw the bomb to Dyami Brown."
Last and, perhaps, not least, Daniels' second down throw to Brown for a gain of 38 yards was again under duress, and placed perfectly where only his receiver could get it. Good thing too, because two Lions defenders were in the area.
Three plays later, setup by that deep ball that got Washington down to the Lions' seven yard line, Daniels found tight end Zach Ertz in the end zone. All of it transpired near the end of the half and because of it the Commanders took a 10 point lead into the locker room on the road, and eventually pulled off a 14-point win over Detroit in its own house.
