Commanders can take value from Eagles star's message after the Super Bowl
As much as it pains the Washington Commanders and their fans to watch the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a Super Bowl win after this weekend, there's a silver lining to be found.
For starters, the Eagles are now going to be the team everyone in the NFL is chasing, and who knows them better than a Commanders team that faced them three times this season alone?
Then, there's the mentality. It isn't as much to do with Philadelphia as much as it is the culture that Washington head coach Dan Quinn installed upon his arrival, but the scars that were discussed at the end of the season are the precise things that can help ensure next time the division rivals meet, things go a bit differently.
As competitors oftentimes relate to one another, Eagles' receiver A.J. Brown shared some insight into his team's approach entering a Super Bowl game going up against a Kansas City Chiefs team that had gotten the better of them the last time these two faced off the last game of the season.
"The message was, ‘We can’t rewrite history or do anything about the past, but we can make it even,’" Brown shared. "The guys came with that mindset, and they didn’t let up."
Quinn has shared a message before of not wanting to get his opponent 'the next time' but rather wanting to take advantage of every opportunity to get them this time. Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way.
In Super Bowl LVII, it was the Chiefs that got the win and the Lombardi Trophy. Understanding that that defeat couldn't be fixed in this game, the Eagles came out singularly focused on winning this time. As simple as it sounds, that approach is not always the case.
Similarly, Washington will need to come into 2025 looking to beat Philadelphia whenever it gets the chance and not look back at what could have been trying to right the wrongs of the past. Doing that, most would agree, is a surefire way to mess things up.
Although, Brown says, using history as motivation is okay.
"We’ve been here before, and we had that sour taste in our mouth," Brown acknowledged. "But, you learn what’s important during this week. This is cool, all the media, the family, all that stuff is cool, but we’re here to play a game. We’re here to play the game and make sure that green confetti is falling at the end. So, whatever you have to do to prepare, make sure you lock in. This wasn’t a vacation. We were serious and it showed."
