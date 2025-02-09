Commanders QB Jayden Daniels helps make NFC East best division in NFL
The Washington Commanders were arguably part of the best division in the NFL this season in the NFC East.
The NFC East had both participants in this year's Conference Championship as the Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, and even though Daniels lost, he had a great showing for the team this season.
Daniels stars in NFC East
"Jayden Daniels had one of the best seasons for a rookie quarterback in NFL history, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in a historically loaded rookie class featuring the likes of Brock Bowers, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Ladd McConkey, Drake Maye, and countless other impactful first-year players," Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team writes.
"Daniels has the Washington Commanders looking like a long-term contender, while the Eagles have built out the best roster in football, with Saquon Barkley on the precipice of having the best season for a running back (regular and playoffs) in NFL history. He deservedly was named Offensive Player of the Year but also finished third in MVP voting.
"The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have a lot to work on going forward, but the Commanders and Eagles' major recognition at the NFL Honors showed just how great a year it was for these two teams."
Daniels is only one year into what should hopefully be a long career, and he will look to keep the Commanders on top of what will hopefully be one of the best divisions in the NFL for years to come.
