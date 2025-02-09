Commander Country

NFL legend Michael Vick shows love for Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn’s Commanders

The Washington Commanders impressed Michael Vick this season.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports NFL Studio analyst Michael Vick during a Fox Sports media party in advance of Super Bowl LIX at Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports NFL Studio analyst Michael Vick during a Fox Sports media party in advance of Super Bowl LIX at Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders will be a neighbor for Michael Vick when he officially takes over as the Norfolk State head coach this upcoming season.

Vick hopes that some of the Commanders' success from this past season can rub off on his new football team.

Vick spoke to reporters about the Commanders season during Super Bowl media availability earlier this week.

READ MORE: Did Dan Quinn get snubbed? Commanders’ HC finishes behind four coaches in Coach of the Year voting

Vick loves the Commanders

Vick believes Daniels learned a lot from Dan Quinn this year, and that relationship between quarterback and head coach has become a foundation for what the Commanders can build towards becoming a Super Bowl contender.

Without either of them, the Commanders wouldn't have experienced the kind of success they had this season, and both should be very proud of the progress that they have made.

While the Commanders aren't in this year's Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will do battle in New Orleans. Kickoff for tonight's game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

READ MORE: Hall of Famer weighs in on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' Rookie of the Year chances

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels picks his five favorite plays from amazing rookie year

• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea

• Bears made mistake not drafting Commanders' Jayden Daniels for No. 1 pick

• Jayden Daniels and Commanders’ miracle play earn Moment of the Year at NFL Honors

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News