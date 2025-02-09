NFL legend Michael Vick shows love for Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn’s Commanders
The Washington Commanders will be a neighbor for Michael Vick when he officially takes over as the Norfolk State head coach this upcoming season.
Vick hopes that some of the Commanders' success from this past season can rub off on his new football team.
Vick spoke to reporters about the Commanders season during Super Bowl media availability earlier this week.
Vick loves the Commanders
Vick believes Daniels learned a lot from Dan Quinn this year, and that relationship between quarterback and head coach has become a foundation for what the Commanders can build towards becoming a Super Bowl contender.
Without either of them, the Commanders wouldn't have experienced the kind of success they had this season, and both should be very proud of the progress that they have made.
While the Commanders aren't in this year's Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will do battle in New Orleans. Kickoff for tonight's game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
