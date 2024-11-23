Commander Country

Commanders DC Praises Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Week 12.

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches the football for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, and even though America's Team has a depleted offense with Dak Prescott out for the year, they still have a weapon in CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb, 25, has 67 catches for 774 yards and four touchdowns so far this season for the Cowboys.

Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., who was in the building with Lamb from 2021-23 with the Cowboys, knows how dynamic he can be.

“He can play every position from the receiver standpoint," Whitt said. "You put him in the slot, he's quick. He can beat you over the top. He is great, not good, run after the catch. He's, I mean, just excellent. So, that's why they put him in the backfill sometimes and toss it to him. He's a good screen runner. He can catch the ball on different locations and different planes. He can contort his body. I think he's just an excellent, excellent football player and he’s tough, I mean, he's just a tough individual. I used to like to say there was only two of those guys, him and Turp [Dallas Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin], that really would come over there and come in the defensive room. Because defensive guys are a little thrown off and he would come in and sit in there and go back and forth with those guys. And so, I have a lot of respect for CeeDee, like him a lot. He's a good dude.”

Lamb and the Cowboys will look to pull off an upset against the Commanders tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

