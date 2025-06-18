A Commanders defender just added another championship to his resume
Deatrich Wise Jr. is used to celebrating big wins. He's a Super Bowl champion and now a National Arena League (NAL) champion.
The difference this time is that the Washington Commanders' defensive end wasn't celebrating as a player but as an owner. His arena football team, the Beaumont Renegades, capped off their inaugural season with a 37-29 win over the Omaha Beef to claim the NAL title.
"Winning a Super Bowl as a player was unforgettable, but bringing a championship to Beaumont is a different kind of special," Wise said in a press release.
Wise, who won a ring with the Patriots in 2019 and recently signed a one-year deal with the Commanders, praised his co-owners — former Arena Football League player Derron Griffin, ex-sports agent Sam Gordon, and Beaumont native Rodney Robichau — for helping build a championship-caliber team from the ground up.
"I couldn't have asked for better partners than Derron, Sam, and Rodney," Wise said. "Their passion, vision, and relentless work behind the scenes were vital to the Renegades' success. This championship reflects not just what happened on the field but the commitment and leadership they brought every single day. I'm proud to build this legacy with them."
For Wise, the win was about more than a football game; it was about laying the foundation for a lasting legacy.
"From day one, we set out to build something special with the Renegades — not just a team, but a culture of excellence, resilience, and unity," he said. "Winning the championship in our inaugural season is a testament to the dedication of our players, coaches, staff, and the incredible support from our fans. We made history together, and this is only the beginning. The Renegades are here to stay."
Wise's leadership off the field in Beaumont mirrors what the Commanders hope he'll bring to their locker room in Washington: a championship mindset and a winning standard.
One thing is for sure: Wise is bringing all that championship energy with him to the Commanders.
