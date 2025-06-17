A key Washington Commanders veteran is entering a make-or-break year
One thing is certain for every team in the NFL, not just the Washington Commanders. That thing is that someone is on the hot seat.
If it isn't a general manager or head coach, surely neither Adam Peters nor Dan Quinn is at risk of losing their positions within the Commanders' organization; it is a player.
Pro Football Focus did a collection of one player on the hot seat, referred to as being in a make-or-break season, and for Washington, they came up with veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore as the player who needs to make it, or may find himself breaking from the team.
"Washington's cornerbacks ranked dead last in the NFL in PFF coverage grade last season. The team traded for Marshon Lattimore during the year to help the cause, but he appeared in just five games for the Commanders due to a hamstring injury and earned a poor 40.7 PFF coverage grade," says PFF. "The team needs Lattimore to return to a high level, and he needs to play better to extend his career, as he has no guaranteed money left on his contract after this season."
Lattimore came over to the Commanders via trade at the NFL Trade Deadline in 2024 and sparked hope that he might add a dominant presence that essentially wiped out one key player from opposing offenses.
However, dealing with a hamstring injury when the trade occurred, it took time for Washington to get him on the field. Eventually, he did make his debut against his former New Orleans Saints squad, who efficiently and deliberately stayed away from the veteran cornerback for the entirety of the contest.
The Philadelphia Eagles proved braver, and in a Commanders win over the division rival, Lattimore aggravated his hamstring injury, causing him to miss even more time. Relatively poor showings in the postseason once healthy again put a damper on any 2024 hype he might have carried into this season, but both the player and the team assure the public that health and an ability to grow with the program this offseason will turn things around.
If not, then Lattimore will likely become the subject of trade rumors again this season. If Washington were to move on from the cornerback this year or next offseason, it would recover $18.5 million in 2026 salary cap space.
