Commanders must improve in one major position to win Super Bowl
The Washington Commanders are a talented team, but they are far from a perfect roster.
The team made it all the way to the NFC Championship last season, but there are a few reasons why some are concerned that the team won't make it that far in 2025.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton identified the Commanders as one of 10 Super Bowl contenders, but thinks the pass rush could hold them back.
READ MORE: Dan Quinn just made a smart position change for the Commanders
Commanders need pass rush fixed
"Washington lost its 2024 sack leader, Dante Fowler Jr., in free agency. It needs defensive tackle Daron Payne to get after the quarterback as he did in 2022 with 11.5 sacks, or Dorance Armstrong must take a significant leap in his second year as a full-time starter on the edge," Moton wrote.
"At linebacker, Frankie Luvu can supplement the pass rush. He's logged 20.5 sacks over the last three years.
"Without a consistent push up front, though, the Commanders can find themselves in several scoring shootouts because of their lackluster pass rush."
The Commanders are one of the best team's in the league, but a weak pass rush could separate them from the pretenders and contenders.
Washington may improve from within as a pass rush unit, but it wouldn't hurt to add another veteran piece or two before the season.
If the Commanders can get better pressuring the quarterback, it might be what puts them into the Super Bowl.
READ MORE: Commanders could take top collegiate RB in 2026 NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• How Commanders' Jayden Daniels can run away with NFL MVP
• Commanders could take top collegiate RB in 2026 NFL Draft
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota among best backup QB's
• Jayden Daniels hits Deebo Samuel for viral TD at Commanders minicamp