New Commanders' teammate gives honest opinion about Deebo Samuel
There aren't many people who spend their time closely monitor the Washington Commanders who don't also have an opinion as to what the team is doing.
Generally speaking, the players seem to appreciate the effort the Commanders' front office is making this offseason, the media seems to at least understand–even if they don't agree with all of–the moves happening, and the fans are a usual mixed bag of love, hate, and wait-and-see. Especially when it comes to new receiver Deebo Samuel.
There are two people in Washington who certainly know Samuel better than we do, and they are general manager Adam Peters who traded for the receiver, and running back Jeremy McNichols who played with him on the San Francisco 49ers' roster in 2023.
"Man, he's just a dog. I mean everything you see that he does on Sundays, man, he does that in practice. He does that in his offseason training. He's a great locker room guy. He's a vet, so if you ever need to go ask him for, 'Hey, what you think about this route or what you think about this play?' he's just got a lot of football knowledge that's going to be able to help us a lot," McNichols says of his once again teammate. "And just his ability on that field and being able to be a leader and a mentor to all the guys in the locker room is what Deebo brings to us."
That's a pretty strong statement of support. Going beyond your sometimes heard, 'yeah, he's a good player and I'm looking forward to seeing him again,' type of answer.
Asked about a specific moment that stands out in the back's mind about Samuel, McNichols shared, "He was playing against the Rams and he caught like a slant and then he broke those two tackles and he took it for like 60...you could see the attitude he plays with just that fire that he plays with and it's that passion (to) just run through defenders, just how hard he runs when he catch the ball, he trying to score every single play. ...Just having that mindset when he touches that ball, he can take it from any distance is really going to be a great addition for us."
If you pick through McNichols' description of Samuel you'll clearly hear the indicators that make him a fit with the Commanders. Things Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have said they want in a player on this team.
The attributes that make up a fit in Washington, however, go beyond physical talent. They have to be a fit for the locker room, something McNichols has no concerns about, saying that Samuel will be a "perfect fit" with the guys that are returning for 2025.
A match made in heaven? It is far too early to state as much. But it is also far too premature to say the addition won't work, that Samuel is damaged goods and not capable of living by and elevating the Commanders' standard set in 2024.
Time will tell. But those who know him, at least better than we do, certainly seem to believe Samuel could be another great addition to the team.
