Commanders new CB sends message to Patriots after winning two Super Bowls
The Washington Commanders are now home to cornerback Jonathan Jones, who signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal in free agency.
Jones, 31, is fleeing the nest for the first time in his career. Jones has only played for the New England Patriots since entering the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent.
Jones left a heartfelt message to the Patriots and their fans on social media.
Jones leaves the Patriots
In nine seasons with the Pats, Jones won two Super Bowls with the team both within his first three years in the league.
Since the Patriots have regressed, Jones has emerged as a starter for New England. He has logged 44 starts in the last three seasons and he comes to the Commanders likely in the same role.
With Benjamin St-Juste signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jones can come in with his Super Bowl experience in hopes of winning a third ring with the Commanders.
