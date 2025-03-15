Commander Country

Commanders new CB sends message to Patriots after winning two Super Bowls

The Washington Commanders signed a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

Jan 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; A pair of New England Patriots helmets sit in front of the podium before a press conference at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are now home to cornerback Jonathan Jones, who signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal in free agency.

Jones, 31, is fleeing the nest for the first time in his career. Jones has only played for the New England Patriots since entering the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent.

Jones left a heartfelt message to the Patriots and their fans on social media.

Jones leaves the Patriots

In nine seasons with the Pats, Jones won two Super Bowls with the team both within his first three years in the league.

Since the Patriots have regressed, Jones has emerged as a starter for New England. He has logged 44 starts in the last three seasons and he comes to the Commanders likely in the same role.

With Benjamin St-Juste signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jones can come in with his Super Bowl experience in hopes of winning a third ring with the Commanders.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

