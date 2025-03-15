For Washington Commanders' DT Javon Kinlaw, coming home is a 'full-circle' moment
Javon Kinlaw grew up in Northeast D.C., dreaming of one day playing for the team he watched as a kid. Now, the defensive lineman has made that dream a reality. His decision to sign with the Washington Commanders marks a full-circle moment.
Given his personal and professional ties to the franchise, the homecoming felt inevitable. So, when the Commanders approached him during free agency, the decision was a no-brainer.
"I've had a great relationship with Adam Peters for a long time, and the belief he's had in me over the last couple of years has been unbelievable from day one to now," Kinlaw said. His former assistant defensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers, Darryl Tapp—who now coaches the same position for Washington—also made the decision easier. "It was pretty much an easy decision for me," Kinlaw added. "Just the belief that they have in me."
Kinlaw's journey hasn't been easy. He's faced challenges, but they never stopped him from chasing his NFL dream. "God blessed me with the ability to play this game, and I use it to my advantage," he said. That faith has given him the resilience to push through tough times—times plagued with injuries—and contribute to a team he believes in.
Growing up a Washington fan, Kinlaw remembers watching players like Trent Williams and Jordan Reed. Now, as a Commander, Kinlaw is excited about the moment. "For me to be able to be on this team now is a full-circle moment for me," he said. "I'm blessed and highly favored to be here."
Kinlaw has been impressed by the Commanders recent success. "I know a lot about the turnaround," he said. "It was in the blink of an eye... you go from zero to hero." The team’s brotherhood and passion has made Kinlaw even more excited about suiting up. "When you watch that film, you see a team that plays for each other," Kinlaw stated. "Guys are playing hard—even on special teams. That's what you want to see."
Though he's thrilled to be back home, Kinlaw is focused on making an impact on the field. "I'm looking to be a natural-born leader," he said. "I'm looking to bring a style and a physicality to the D-line."
His return to Washington also reconnects him with the community he calls home. While he hasn't spent much time in the neighborhoods where he grew up recently, he's eager to give back. "I'm just looking to be around, man—just looking to give back to certain communities that I grew up in," he said.
As Kinlaw continues to grow, he's ready to help the Commanders reach new heights—all while embracing the opportunity to represent his hometown team. "I'm looking to thrive with these guys," he said. "I feel so blessed and I'm so happy to be here."
This is a new chapter for Kinlaw—and there's no better place to start it than home with the Washington Commanders.
