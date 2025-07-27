Commanders’ Deebo Samuel responds to doubters about his speed
At this point, Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel has heard all the offseason chatter. The veteran has been labeled as washed, fat, slow, and no longer the dynamic playmaker he once was. But entering his seventh NFL season, Samuel isn’t losing sleep over the noise.
He knows exactly who he is and how to block out the rest. “People need something to talk about,” Samuel said in a recent interview, brushing off the criticism with the calm of someone who’s been here before.
One moment that sparked criticism was a clip of him jogging during OTAs. That single video ignited a wave of harsh takes online, questioning his effort, fitness, and role in the Commanders' offense. But for Samuel, that moment was just another example of how quickly narratives can be built out of nothing.
“Everybody has to have a narrative, everybody is going to have something to say,” he said. “We're here now.” And “here” is the brink of a new season and an opportunity Samuel doesn’t take lightly. “The season is about to start, and we’re going to have to put the pads on, strap the helmet up, put your mouthpiece in, and we’re going to see how far that goes.”
Samuel doesn’t rely on criticism for motivation. His own self-standard drives him. “I know who I am, what I’m capable of,” he said. “I’m here to be the best version of myself, and we’re going to hit the ground rolling.”
With his eyes on the field and not the headlines, Samuel is ready to remind everyone that he’s still a force on the field.
