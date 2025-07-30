Commanders defense holds key to success
The Washington Commanders aren't expected to be a defensive juggernaut in the upcoming season, but they don't need to be the best in the NFL.
The offense, led by second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, will carry the load for the team, but that doesn't mean the defense can snooze.
NFL.com writer Jeffri Chadiha named the defense as the biggest challenge facing the Commanders in the upcoming season.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders 27-year-old surprisingly tells team he's retiring
Commanders defense could pose challenge
"There’s been so much excitement about the way quarterback Jayden Daniels captivated the NFL in 2024 that it’s easy to forget about the issues Washington had on defense. Only two teams in the league ranked worse when it came to stopping the run," Chadiha wrote.
"The only player who produced double-digit sacks for the 2024 Commanders, Dante Fowler Jr., will be playing for the Cowboys this fall. Washington head coach Dan Quinn is a skilled tactician when it comes to designing defensive schemes, and the Commanders were able to overcome their deficiencies in 2024 with their ability to outscore teams.
"That might have to be the case again. Washington has added some new faces to the defensive line -- edge rusher Von Miller signed recently, while defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw came aboard earlier in the offseason -- but the unit still looks pretty suspect."
The Commanders have a lot of question marks on defense, but there's hope that it will pan out for them.
If the Commanders can boast a slightly improved defense in the upcoming season, it could be the difference between making it deep in the playoffs and exiting early.
Washington's defense will get a trial run in the preseason opener on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots.
READ MORE: Why one Commanders RB could win your fantasy league
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders are suddenly a team everyone wants to join
• Commanders defense has a lot to prove in training camp
• Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels gives perfect response to Terry McLaurin drama