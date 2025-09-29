Commanders defense should receive criticism after Falcons loss
The Washington Commanders are going back to the drawing board after losing 34-27 to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil expressed the frustrations of the loss, but is keeping his head held high with a long season ahead.
“I mean, you never want to go out there and not play good, you know what I mean? But, as far as frustration, like, it's a long season, you know what I mean? So, it's very early. We have a lot of things to clean up. Whether it’s a win or loss, there's always room for improvement. I think right now we're just going to focus on improvement and what areas can we improve, how can we be better, how can we keep gelling as a team. That's all that matters.”
READ MORE: Commanders take step back in loss vs. Falcons
Commanders eye improvement after loss
Sainristil and the Commanders defense have allowed 21 points or more in each of the last three weeks, so they need to find a way to keep offenses at bay.
“I think we've just got to get better with our keys, just make sure we're always focused when we're out there communicating at a high level. That's when we're at our best is when we're all back there talking. Other than that, no, I think it's very easy to beat a defense that you know isn't out there focused and communicating the right way," Sainristil.
Week 5 brings on a tough challenge in the Los Angeles Chargers, who are 3-1 so far this season. Sainristil hopes the defense can stay focused going into the matchup.
“Yeah, I think you’ve just got to stay focused. We’ve got to learn from our mistakes. We’ve got to watch film tonight, the players, and then make our corrections tomorrow," Sainristil said. "We’ve got to have a short memory. Like you said, a short week, so probably leaving Thursday or Friday, whatever it is. Another great opportunity next week to go to L.A. They've got a great team over there, a great system. So just, you know, shift the focus.”
READ MORE: Commanders' Luke McCaffrey strikes early vs. Falcons
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders offensive line look sharp, but Dan Quinn isn't ready to commit
• Commanders place safety on IR as secondary struggles continue
• 3 keys for Commanders to beat Falcons