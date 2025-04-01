Commanders defensive tackle must step up after Jonathan Allen departure
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton was quietly effective during his first season in the league.
While he didn't shine as much as fellow rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Newton showed some flashes of potential in his rookie year playing next to Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.
With Allen now playing for the Minnesota Vikings, The Athletic insider Ben Standig is expecting a big second season from Newton.
Newton's time is now
"Newton, who was a second-round pick in 2024. Last year’s surprise selection based on position got his pro career started on the wrong foot. Newton missed nearly the entire offseason program with Jones fracture surgery on both feet. He popped at times in 16 games — 11 starts — but the 295-pounder now gets to enter camp healthy. Washington needs an impact season from Newton after releasing Jonathan Allen," Standig writes.
Newton will look to build off of his success from his rookie year and hope to parlay it into his second season in the NFL.
