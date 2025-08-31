Commanders depth chart update ahead of Week 1 vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders have narrowed their roster down to 53 players ahead of the team's season opener against the New York Giants.
Here's a look at how the Commanders are expected to line up against the Giants:
Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson
Running Back: Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ekeler will likely start in the beginning part of the year, but he should be splitting carries with Croskey-Merritt relatively soon. Croskey-Merritt could also emerge as the starter at some point during his rookie year.
Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane
Tight End: Zach Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff
Ertz is the "starter," but Bates will see plenty of time on the field as a blocking tight end.
Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil
Left Guard: Brandon Coleman, Chris Paul
Center: Tyler Biadasz
Right Guard: Nick Allegretti
Right Tackle: Andrew Wylie, Josh Conerly Jr., Trent Scott, George Fant
Wylie currently has the starting right tackle job, but Conerly is right on his tail as the team's first-round draft pick this year.
Defensive End: Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise Jr., Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Defensive Tackle: Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, Eddie Goldman, Jer'Zhan Newton
Linebacker: Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Nick Bellore, Jordan Magee, Jacob Martin, Kain Medrano, Ale Kaho
Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore, Trey Amos, Mike Sainristil, Jonathan Jones, Noah Igbinoghene
Lattimore and Amos will start on the outside while Sainristil is the nickelback. Jones and Igbinoghene provide good depth as backups.
Safety: Will Harris, Quan Martin, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves, Tyler Owens
Specialists: Matt Gay, Tress Way, Tyler Ott
Kick Return: Austin Ekeler
Punt Return: Jaylin Lane
Lane is a fourth-round pick out of Virginia Tech that will be given the difficult responsibility of returning punts for the Commanders.
