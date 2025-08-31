Commander Country

Commanders depth chart update ahead of Week 1 vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the season opener against the New York Giants.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have narrowed their roster down to 53 players ahead of the team's season opener against the New York Giants.

Here's a look at how the Commanders are expected to line up against the Giants:

Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson

Running Back: Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Ekeler will likely start in the beginning part of the year, but he should be splitting carries with Croskey-Merritt relatively soon. Croskey-Merritt could also emerge as the starter at some point during his rookie year.

Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane

Tight End: Zach Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff

Ertz is the "starter," but Bates will see plenty of time on the field as a blocking tight end.

Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil

Left Guard: Brandon Coleman, Chris Paul

Center: Tyler Biadasz

Right Guard: Nick Allegretti

Right Tackle: Andrew Wylie, Josh Conerly Jr., Trent Scott, George Fant

Wylie currently has the starting right tackle job, but Conerly is right on his tail as the team's first-round draft pick this year.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Defensive End: Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise Jr., Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Defensive Tackle: Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, Eddie Goldman, Jer'Zhan Newton

Linebacker: Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Nick Bellore, Jordan Magee, Jacob Martin, Kain Medrano, Ale Kaho

Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore, Trey Amos, Mike Sainristil, Jonathan Jones, Noah Igbinoghene

Lattimore and Amos will start on the outside while Sainristil is the nickelback. Jones and Igbinoghene provide good depth as backups.

Safety: Will Harris, Quan Martin, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves, Tyler Owens

Specialists: Matt Gay, Tress Way, Tyler Ott

Kick Return: Austin Ekeler

Punt Return: Jaylin Lane

Lane is a fourth-round pick out of Virginia Tech that will be given the difficult responsibility of returning punts for the Commanders.

