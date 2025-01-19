Commanders Lead the Lions 31-21 at Halftime
DETROIT -- The Washington Commanders
After winning the opening coin toss, the Commanders opted to defer, leaving the Lions in position to receive the opening kickoff. After a quick three-and-out, however, quarterback Jayden Daniels got his hands on the ball and set out to try and set in motion a second-straight playoff upset victory.
His first drive went well, and the rookie completed five of his six passes for 56 yards, setting up a 4th and 1 at the Detroit 29-yard line. In lieu of opening points, head coach Dan Quinn opted for the conversion try, and a quarterback sneak by Marcus Mariota was stopped short, turning the ball back over to the Lions' explosive offense in a scoreless game.
From there, Detroit came to life, and took just six plays to drive 71 yards and score the game's first touchdown on a one-yard run by running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Washington was able to take its second possession of the game back into field goal range and looked like it was about to convert a third down to get the ball down to the Detroit 14-yard line, but receiver Dyami Brown dropped the pass, and the team was forced to take a 47-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez. The made kick made the score 7-3, Lions.
Detroit moved the ball down the field effectively again on its next possession, but on 3rd and 1 at the Washington 17-yard line defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. was able to strip quarterback Jared Goff of teh ball and linebacker Frankie Luvu fell on it to get the ball back for their offense.
Daniels made good use of it, and 11 plays later, running back Brian Robinson Jr. hit pay-dirt from two yards out to give the Commanders their first lead of the night at 10-7. Bad news quickly followed, however, as guard Sam Cosmi left the field with an injured right knee after being rolled up on during the touchdown run.
The subsequent Lions possession wasn't as impressive as the first touchdown drive, but seven plays for 70 yards and a score aren't too shabby itself. Capping it off with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta, Detroit quickly regained the lead, making it 14-10 with more than seven minutes left in the half.
Most everybody expected a heavyweight bout between the two offensive teams, and they got one early on. Three plays after Detroit regained the lead, Washington took it right back, and receiver Terry McLaurin took his third catch of the game 58 yards for a score that gave his team back the lead, 17-14.
But Joe Whitt Jr.'s defense decided that wasn't enough. Two plays later, on the Lions' ensuing possession, Goff threw an errant pass that Washington safety Quan Martin intercepted and returned for a 40-yard pick-six that expanded teh lead to 24-14 following the extra point.
Goff was hit hard during the return and left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Teddy Bridgewater came in relief for Goff and needing something to get back in the game Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a reverse to receiver Jameson Williams that he then took 61 yards to the end zone to trim the lead back to three.
With the minutes ticking away and the game close, the Commanders resumed possession of the ball with a valuable opportunity to get a score before the half, knowing they'd get the ball back after halftime. Aided by a 15-yard run by Daniels and a 38-yard pass to Brown Washington had the ball inside the Detroit 10-yard line with under two minutes remaining in the half.
On 3rd and 5, Daniels found tight end Zach Ertz open on an in-breaking route in the end zone to score yet another touchdown in the half, expanding the lead back out to 10, 31-21.
Knowing how important it was to score before the half, the Lions wasted no time moving the ball down the field but were once again thwarted by an interception, this time by cornerback Mike Sainristil.
That was the final play of the half as Daniels came out and took a knee, taking his team into the locker room with a 10-point lead over the No. 1 seeded Lions. Washington will get the ball to start the second half.
