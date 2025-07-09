Commanders make surprising QB pick in 2024 NFL re-draft
If the NFL were to conduct a re-draft from 2024, there'd be no surprise when Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ended up with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall.
There'd also be no surprise when the Commanders stuck to the position group and took a quarterback No. 2, but it might not be the guy many would have assumed would be the pick last year.
If the Bears had taken Daniels at the top of the draft, most expect Washington likely would have taken quarterback Caleb Williams. However, after seeing all of the players go through one year of NFL reps, Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick sees a different outcome.
"The Commanders altered their trajectory with Daniels, who deservingly jumped to the top spot in the re-draft. (Drake) Maye, who went No. 3 versus No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, is a fascinating debate, but Maye gets the nod," says Flick. "The 6' 4", 225-pounder completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 13 games and 12 starts. With a new coaching staff and revamped receiving corps, Maye figures to take a step forward in 2025."
Williams doesn't slide too far, and ends up with the New England Patriots at No. 3 in this re-draft scenario.
Runner-up to Daniels, the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, tight end Brock Bowers didn't play his way into Flick's top 10 picks, instead landing one spot better at No. 12 to the Denver Broncos.
Of course, in real life the Broncos took quarterback Bo Nix who finished third in the offensive rookie of the year voting, and comes off the board in the re-draft at No. 6 to the New York Giants.
Receiver Malik Nabers ends up ninth to the Bears instead of the Giants and LSU teammate Brian Thomas Jr. is the first receiver taken, by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4, while Marvin Harrison Jr. slides to No. 13 to the Raiders.
Flick didn't stick to just one round, however, and entered the second round with the Commanders taking cornerback Mike Sainristil No. 36 overall, where they took defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton in real life.
Newton then ends up going 49th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals while Washington gets Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II instead.
Finally, with their third second round pick, the Commanders take tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders from the Carolina Panthers over Ben Sinnott who falls out of the re-draft due to his lack of usage in 2024.
