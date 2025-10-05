Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, live updates, score, highlights
The Washington Commanders head west for Week 5 to take on the Los Angeles Chargers and this game marks the return of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels after missing the last two games with a knee sprain.
The Commanders will be without star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but they’ll look to rally together as they chase their first road win of the season.
With Daniels back at the helm, the team will look to find their rhythm and set the tone early. A win in Los Angeles could be just what Washington needs to build momentum heading into the heart of their schedule.
PREGAME
Commanders inactives: QB Josh Johnson (emergency third QB), WR Terry McLaurin, LB Ale Kaho, LB Kain Medrano, G Brandon Coleman, WR Noah Brown
Chargers inactives: WR Derius Davis, S RJ Mickens, CB Nikko Reed, OLB Kyle Kennard, T Joe Alt, TE Will Dissly, DL Naquan Jones
