Commanders expected to add weapon for Jayden Daniels in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders have done a good job targeting players to improve the offense this offseason around Jayden Daniels.
Trading for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil has helped, but there is more work that needs to be done for Washington to feel content about its offense going into the 2025 campaign.
The Athletic insider Ben Standig believes that the team will target an offensive playmaker early in the NFL Draft.
Commanders could target playmaker in NFL Draft
"The offense is obviously Washington’s strongest unit, especially after trades for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. However, investing more in the Daniels-led group is appropriate," Standig writes.
"The Commanders return the bulk of last season’s offensive skill players that contributed to the league’s fifth-highest scoring attack. There are immediate concerns, though, namely the lack of speed and long-term options."
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
