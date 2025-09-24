Commanders facing vulnerable Falcons offense
The Washington Commanders are going into Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons in hopes of grabbing their third win of the season.
They will face off against the Falcons, who have made major changes since their last matchup. After losing 30-0 against the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers, the Falcons fired wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard.
"This move comes on the heels of a pair of poor passing performances. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is completing just 31-of-57 of his passes (54.4%) for 307 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. The offense has scored just one touchdown in its last two games," Atlanta Falcons On SI contributor Garrett Chapman wrote.
"As a whole, the offense is 31st in scoring offense (14.0 PPG), 13th in total offense (338.7 YPG), 27th in EPA/play, 13th in EPA/rush, and 28th in EPA/pass."
READ MORE: Commanders rookie making strong impression on Dan Quinn
Commanders facing struggling Falcons offense
The Commanders have to take advantage of a Falcons team in flux in order to grab a win on the road.
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw two poor interceptions against the Panthers, proving that he is still trying to figure out his way as a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has a plan to get him activated.
“There are definitely ways to get him [Penix] going,” Morris said via Chapman. “He has high standards for himself, so yesterday he got down on himself. Yesterday, he was not his normal, happy, competitive self. He got a little down on himself, got a little upset.
“But it’s a lot of stress on a young quarterback, and we can help him do some of those things. Without a doubt, we’ll do those things going forward to help him out.”
Penix has only made five NFL starts with his first one coming against the Commanders in Week 17 of the 2024 season back in December. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has a lot of promise, but while he's still young, the Commanders have to strike and attempt to make his life miserable.
READ MORE: Commanders starter breaks leg in Raiders game ending 2025 season
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders make big signing with $30 million first round pick
• Commanders' rookie is facing a 'gauntlet,' and his coach is proud
• Commanders have a proven winner ready if their star QB can't play
• Commanders are banged up; their Week 3 opponent is getting healthy