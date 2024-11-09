Commanders Set to Face 'Really Good' Steelers Defense
The Washington Commanders will have a tough challenge in Week 10 as the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town.
The Steelers come into the game with a 6-3 record, mainly due to having one of the league's best defenses.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury gave his flowers to the Steelers defense.
“They're really good. [Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Coordinator] Teryl Austin's done a tremendous job, obviously [Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach] Mike T [Mike Tomlin], the culture he has there, they're very physical, great personnel, play downhill, take the ball away. So, it'll be a huge test. I think making sure we avoid negative plays and turnovers is going to be the key to keeping it a ball game and being able to stay in it,” Kingsburgy said.
As if the Steelers weren't good enough, they got even better with the trade deadline this week, acquiring pass rusher Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers. Kingsbury also discussed how dangerous Smith can be for an opposing offense.
“Yeah, I've played against him before," Kingsbury said of Smith. "Very good, powerful, talented rusher. So, it's not like they needed any help with that position [laugh], but they got it. So, that that'll just add to a very tough defense and that to me is, the way those guys, the relentless pass rush, the way they get after the passer and just they fall into sacks. They'll beat you clean and then they'll fall into stuff because of the effort and because the quarterbacks that are able to move, they'll keep chasing them in the pursuit. It’s really impressive to watch, it’s a credit of those coaches and the players and the culture they've created.”
The Commanders have some work to do to prepare for a tough challenge, but if they can pull it off, an argument will form that they can beat any team in the league.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders S Jeremy Chinn Has 'Really Come Out' in Recent Weeks
• New Commanders’ CB Marshon Lattimore Discusses His Injury Following Trade
• Commanders Named Trade Deadline Winner