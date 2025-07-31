Commander Country

Commanders fans have a clear message for the front office

Terry McLaurin showed up to camp amid his contract holdout, and the fans in attendance made their opinion clear: Pay the man.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Washington Commanders fans cheer before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Washington Commanders fans cheer before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
We are fully entrenched in training camp season, and the Washington Commanders are looking to get on the same page as they aim for their goal of winning a Super Bowl.

They are once again ushering in a slew of new talent across the roster, including the likes of veterans Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil.

It takes time to get on page, but it seems as if the Commanders are well on their way to getting aligned with one another.

Early on in camp, there was a noticeable absence, wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates with fans in the stands after scoring a touchdown against Tennessee Titans during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

McLaurin has been holding out for a contract extension, with him and the organization split on what he is deserving of when it comes to pay.

Despite the impasse between the two sides, McLaurin did in fact report to camp, albeit without stepping onto the practice field, to show love to the fans and his teammates.

It was the first day that fans were allowed in attendance, and they let their thoughts flow on the ongoing situation with McLaurin in attendance.

Fans Love Scary Terry

While many have started to take sides on whether or not the Commanders should pay Scary Terry his asking price, the loyal fans made it clear that they want him to remain in Washington and for the front office to pay him.

Financials aside, it makes sense for the Commanders to pony up the money to retain McLaurin.

He has been one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league. Not only based on output, as he continuously puts up 1,000-yard seasons no matter who is throwing him the ball, but also when it comes to reliability and durability, as he has missed hardly any game time due to injury.

McLaurin is looking for top-end dollars in the wide receiver market, but for the Commanders, it doesn't quite add up to where he currently is in his career. Yes, McLaurin is one of the best true WR1s in the league, but he will soon be 30 years old and in the back half of his football career.

As some fans pointed out, McLaurin showing face at practice could be a sign that a deal is on the horizon. However, according to reports from pundits, that might not be the case.

